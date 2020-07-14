Crash involving 2 cars, 3 motorcycles blocks traffic on SW Scholls Ferry Road in Washington Co.

Image provided to KPTV.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A crash involving two cars and three motorcycles blocked traffic in Washington County on Tuesday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road near Southwest Teufel Hill Avenue.

Southwest Scholls Ferry Road was closed in both directions after the crash. 

The roadway reopened to traffic at about 8:30 p.m. Deputies say no one was seriously injured in the crash. 

