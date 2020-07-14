Crash involving 2 cars, 3 motorcycles blocks traffic on SW Scholls Ferry Road in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A crash involving two cars and three motorcycles blocked traffic in Washington County on Tuesday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road near Southwest Teufel Hill Avenue.
Southwest Scholls Ferry Road was closed in both directions after the crash.
The roadway reopened to traffic at about 8:30 p.m. Deputies say no one was seriously injured in the crash.
UPDATE: SW Scholls Ferry Rd is back open to traffic. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured in this crash. Drive safely! pic.twitter.com/EgyeBwFD5S— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) July 15, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Just so everyone knows there was a crash we don't know the details but there was a crash!!!! Thank you for that! gggrrr
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.