WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A crash involving a box truck blocked traffic south of Tigard on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Southwest Beef Bend Road between Southwest Roy Rogers Road and Southwest Elsner Road.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.
The road was expected to be closed for “some time” due to difficult terrain, according to the sheriff’s office.
