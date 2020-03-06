WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters and deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro that injured a person Friday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted just after 8:15 a.m. that crews were heading to the crash, which involved a dump truck and a car, on Northwest Glencoe Road between Northwest Beach Road and Northwest Scotch Church Road.
TVF&R reported that one person had minor injuries and the roadway was closed. The current condition of the crash victim is unknown.
Washington County deputies and North Plains police also responded to the scene to investigate. The road was reopened at 9:43 a.m.
The cause of the crash is not currently known.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.