CENTRALIA, WA (KPTV) - A crash involving at least five vehicles, including a log truck and a semi, blocked traffic on Interstate 5 near Centralia on Monday.
The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. Images from the scene showed logs spilled across the highway.
Police said three cars were also involved in the crash and at least one person in one of the cars was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash initially blocked both northbound and southbound lanes. At around 4:30 p.m., police said the northbound lanes were fully blocked, while southbound traffic was getting by slowly on the right shoulder.
There was no immediate timeline for reopening the highway and drivers were told to expect delays in the area.
Drivers were advised to use Harrison Avenue to get around the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
