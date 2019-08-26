MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A crash involving a motorcycle blocked traffic on Highway 214 in Marion County Monday.
The crash occurred about two miles south of Silverton Monday afternoon and blocked traffic in both directions, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The road was expected to be closed for several hours were investigators were on scene. Law enforcement set up a local detour and told drivers to expect delays.
Other details, including possible injuries and what might have caused the crash, were not immediately available for release.
