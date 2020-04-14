PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A crash involving a motorcyclist blocked traffic in southeast Portland on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard around 3:35, according to police. The intersection was closed in all directions while law enforcement was on scene.
The motorcyclist was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance. Their current condition was not immediately clear.
It’s not clear what might have caused the crash or how many other vehicles were involved. The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team is assisting in the investigation.
