Crash involving overturned semi-truck blocks traffic on northbound I-5 near Tualatin

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – A four-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck blocked traffic on Interstate 5 near Tualatin Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred on northbound I-5 near the Nyberg Street exit, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
One of the vehicles involved was a semi that had overturned. The driver of the semi was trapped at one point, but crews were able to get him out. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.
TVF&R says the people inside the other involved vehicles have non-life threatening injuries.
Two lanes of northbound I-5 have been closed due to the crash. Drivers are advised to use caution and expect delays.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
