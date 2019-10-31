PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled across Interstate 5 in northeast Portland after a crash involving a semi and a pickup closed all northbound lanes Thursday evening.
The crash near Northeast Skidmore Street caused lengthy backups and delays, leading to drivers abandoning their vehicles, the Oregon Department of Transportation says.
Southbound traffic in the area was also temporarily delayed.
All northbound lanes reopened Thursday night around 9:10 p.m.
It was closed for hours as crews cleared fuel and vehicles off the road. Drivers were told to expect delays and congestion on the downtown freeway.
There is no word yet on injuries in connection with the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
