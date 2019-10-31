Crash involving semi, pickup shuts down northbound I-5 in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KTPV) - A crash involving a semi and a pickup shut down northbound Interstate 5 in northeast Portland on Thursday evening.
Police reported the highway closure at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast Skidmore Street.
Investigators said the crash led to a diesel spill. The Oregon Department of Transportation advised drivers to expect a lengthy closure for crews to clean up the spill.
There was no immediate timeline for how long the closure would last.
Southbound traffic was also delayed in the area.
There was no word on injuries in connection with the crash.
