ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A crash involving a TriMet bus and a box truck blocked lanes of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in the Aloha area on Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Deputies said it occurred near Southwest 192nd Avenue.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the bus was either at a stop or in the process of stopping when the box truck tried to pass it, but crashed into it.
The TriMet bus had passengers on board when the crash occurred, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said four passengers were taken to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution."
Deputies said several lanes were blocked due to the crash. A large fuel leak was expected to keep the eastbound lanes of the highway closed for several hours. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes.
#BREAKING - crash at TV HWY and SW 192nd involving box truck and @trimet bus @WCSOOregon says four people are being transported to the hospital as a precaution, the crash caused a 30-40 gallon diesel fuel leak and EB lanes will be closed for several hours @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ktKenoY8Go— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) January 21, 2020
FOX 12 has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.