PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A crash closed all lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 early Thursday morning.
At around 3:53 a.m., officers responded to the report of a crash on eastbound I-84 at Northeast Halsey Street.
It is not known at this time if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved. FOX 12 has reached out to police and fire for more information.
According to ODOT, the crash involved a wrong-way driver.
I-84 eastbound is closed near NE Halsey for a crash investigation. Expect delays. Find alternate route if traveling East.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 22, 2020
All eastbound traffic was being diverted to southbound Interstate 205 and drivers were advised to expect delays.
All lanes had reopened by around 8:50 a.m.
