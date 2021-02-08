Crash kills pedestrian in downtown Corvallis

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed after being hit by a city bus in downtown Corvallis on the evening of Jan. 4. The crash involving a pedestrian identified as Caitlyn Geil, and a Corvallis Transit System bus happened at the intersection of Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest Western Boulevard.
Investigators say the bus, which had been at a stop in the western most lane of Southwest 3rd Street, began a left-hand turn on Southwest Western Boulevard when the light turned green. At the same time, Geil started crossing the crosswalk after getting the signal it was safe. As the bus was turning left, it hit Geil. The bus driver stopped and remained at the scene until investigators arrived. He is cooperating with the investigation.
Medics did arrive at the scene and tried life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed in the crash, but the investigation is still ongoing.
