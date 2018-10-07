LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Linn County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Mill City.
The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Wesley Wilson, 28, of Gates was driving a black 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse and was traveling eastbound on Kingwood Avenue near Dogwood Road when he failed to negotiate a corner, according to deputies.
Deputies say Wilson crashed into the bridge abutment crossing Rock Creek. The force of the impact caused the car to break into two pieces.
The front part of the car ended up on the creek bed below the bridge, while the rear portion came to rest next to the bridge.
Wilson was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say Wilson was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and speed is believed to be a contributing factor. It’s unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
