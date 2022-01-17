Crash partially closes I-5 NB after wrong-way driver collides with semi-truck

A wrong-way driver crashed into a semi-truck along Interstate 5 northbound near the Terwilliger curves early Monday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A wrong-way driver crashed into a semi-truck along Interstate 5 northbound near the Terwilliger curves early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. north of Terwilliger Boulevard. The crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes of the highway. As of 5 a.m., the right northbound lane and all southbound lanes of I-5 are open.

The suspected wrong-way driver’s vehicle has been towed by 5 a.m. and a full-size tow truck is said to be on scene to remove the semi-truck.

Both ODOT and the Portland Police Bureau are responding to the scene.

The condition of the wrong way driver and semi-truck driver have not been released.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more details come in.

