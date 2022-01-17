Crash partially closes I-5 NB after wrong-way driver collides with semi-truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A wrong-way driver crashed into a semi-truck along Interstate 5 northbound near the Terwilliger curves early Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. north of Terwilliger Boulevard. The crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes of the highway. As of 5 a.m., the right northbound lane and all southbound lanes of I-5 are open.
I-5 NB wrong-way driver crash: NB right lane is open but traffic is moving slowly. Left and middle lane still closed. Expect traffic back-ups until Capitol Highway. Tow truck on scene to remove semi-truck. Wrong-way driver’s car already towed. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/vB5RzQqXyT— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) January 17, 2022
The suspected wrong-way driver’s vehicle has been towed by 5 a.m. and a full-size tow truck is said to be on scene to remove the semi-truck.
The right lane of I-5 NB is now OPEN, center and left still closed due to crash involving a wrong-way driver. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/QcORJYZgcM— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) January 17, 2022
Both ODOT and the Portland Police Bureau are responding to the scene.
The condition of the wrong way driver and semi-truck driver have not been released.
This is breaking news and will be updated as more details come in.