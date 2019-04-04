WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles became airborne and struck a retirement community building in Washington County Wednesday night.
The crash happened near Regency Park, an assisted living facility located at 8300 Southwest Barnes Road.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said one of the vehicles flew through the air and struck the side of a building, about 10 feet up.
TVF&R said the driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver was then rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No residents in the building were injured.
Restoration crews are now here to clean up and try to patch up some of the damage. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/X2FGaRU5ik— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) April 4, 2019
No word on if occupants in the other two vehicles were injured.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that speed is believed to be a factor.
Southwest Barnes was closed between SW 82nd and SW 84th while crews were on scene.
No other information has been released at this time.
