MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Highway 26 was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash Friday evening, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says.
The collision occurred off the highway at Southwest Stone Road near the Multnomah County and Clackamas County line.
Clackamas County firefighters say one person was pulled from the wreck and taken by helicopter to an area trauma center.
The sheriff’s office warned drivers in the area to use caution. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
