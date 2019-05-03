Crash shuts down part of East Burnside in Portland; motorcyclist taken to hospital

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A crash involving a motorcycle rider and the driver of a car shut down East Burnside Street from Northeast 14th Avenue to 18th Avenue on Friday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Burnside and 17th Avenue at around 2:50 p.m.
Investigators said a motorcyclist swerved to avoid a car that pulled out in front of him. The motorcycle rider then crashed head-on with a sedan.
The man on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
Police said the other driver directly involved in the crash was cooperating with the investigation.
Roads in the area were expected to remain closed until 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.