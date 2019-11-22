BROOKS, OR (KPTV) - A crash shut down Portland Road Northeast in Marion County on Friday evening.
Crews closed the road at Topaz Street Northeast north of Brooks around 6 p.m.
Firefighters said there were people trapped inside at least one vehicle and serious injuries were reported. No other details were immediately released.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
Marion County Fire District #1 was assisted at the scene by the Keizer Fire District, Oregon Department of Transportation and Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
