WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation said two lanes of I-5 northbound five miles north of Woodburn have re-opened following a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
ODOT reported the crash just before 4 p.m. on Saturday. The crash had closed all lanes of northbound I-5 for hours. ODOT said it will be an extended closure for law enforcement investigation and reconstruction.
A detour is being setup for northbound traffic. Travelers should avoid the area or use an alternate route.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will continue to update the story when we receive more information.
The alternative is 99W. If they have to route traffic though Woodburn it will be a true nightmare.
Boy! That`s the truth. Thank goodness we did our trips last weekend.
