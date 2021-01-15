MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Drivers should expect delays and very slow traffic on Interstate 84 in both directions by Corbett due to crashes involving trucks, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported late Friday morning.
According to ODOT, the eastbound and westbound slowdowns are near milepost 23.5.
At least three trucks were involved in the crashes, and the middle concrete barrier was pushed into lanes.
ODOT said traffic is moving slowly around the crash scene. One eastbound lane is open while only the shoulder is open in the westbound direction.
Emergency crews have responded and are working to clear the crash vehicles.
Corbett Fires on scene of a 4 vehicle accident involving 3 semi's. Non injury but traffic will be effected in both East and West bound lanes of I-84. Avoid the area if possible. ODOT, AMR, @MCSO, and @ORStatePolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/6WbPcBaPDj— Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) January 15, 2021
There is no current estimate for when the section of I-84 will full open.
The affected lanes are expected to be closed for several hours at least. Temporary full closures will happen later today during removal of the vehicles.
Drivers should consider alternate routes if possible.
ODOT did not report a cause of the crashes.
Corbett Fire reported that there were no injuries.
The latest updates are available on TripCheck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.