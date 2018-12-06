LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A fire located in crawl space created challenge for firefighters Wednesday night, according to Longview Fire.
Crews responded to a house fire, located in the 500 block of 23rd Avenue, at around 11 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found the neighborhood blanketed in a thick layer of smoke caused by the cold weather and air inversion, according to Longview Fire.
The fire was determined to be located under a one-story single family home. Officials said it was an unusual and difficult fight location for a fire.
The fire in the crawl space was knocked down, but it had spread to the exterior wall and was threatening the attic space.
Firefighters cut holes into the home's floor to gain access and extinguish the fire. Longview Fire said the fire was under control 45 minutes after arrival.
One person was home at the time and made it out safely. No injuries were reported.
Investigators said the fire was caused by an electrical short in the crawl space.
Longview Fire said damage estimates are unknown, but the home suffered considerable structural damage.
