PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For some people, the big game is as much about the commercials as the action on the field.
Did you have a favorite commercial? Did you miss any of them?
Here are some links to some of the most notable of this year’s Super Bowl commercials:
WATCH: Google's Super Bowl ad will have you in tears as a husband remembers his late wife
WATCH: Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott have a dance off to 'Old Town Road' in Doritos Super Bowl ad
WATCH: Budweiser's 'Typical American' Super Bowl ad is causing controversy
WATCH: Jimmy Fallon teams up to work out with John Cena in Michelob Ultra Super Bowl ad
WATCH: Bryan Cranston stars in hilarious 'The Shining'-inspired Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad
WATCH: Walmart's Super Bowl ad features all your favorite sci-fi characters
WATCH: Microsoft's Super Bowl ad puts spotlight on Katie Sowers, the 1st woman to coach in the big game
WATCH: Hyundai Super Bowl ad features Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch with Boston accents
