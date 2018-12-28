(KPTV) - A lengthy 911 outage in the state of Washington has mostly ended, but some problems still remain.
Inside the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency, known as CRESA, it was a stressful night and early morning for dispatchers after a near 12-hour complete 911 outage - leaving callers seeking help on landlines and cell phones with a busy signal.
“The good news is at this time, the 911 service seems to be back – and we are receiving 911 calls. However, it does seem to be intermittent and there’s some 911 call failures that are still being reported," said CRESA Director Dave Fuller.
Just talked with @CRESA about the #911outage in #VanWA connected to @CenturyLink. They tell me most 911 calls are coming through now after a complete outage overnight - but there have been a few intermittent calls this morning that still have not come through. pic.twitter.com/jeMQcwG1Dm— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) December 28, 2018
Fuller says 911 calls stopped coming in between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday. They sent out alerts through social media and local news, but not everyone saw them.
“We had responders that were being approached by community members saying that they had tried to call 911 and couldn’t get through. Didn’t know that there was an outage," Fuller told FOX 12.
That's why a wireless emergency alert was sent out to Clark County residents.
A wireless emergency alert was then sent out to Clark County area residents after 11 p.m. However, Oregonians in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties reported receiving the alert as well.
“Since we have common towers that run along the Columbia River, those that are pointing to Clark County are also pointing to the City of Portland – and so that’s why you see the overlap associated with that," said Fuller.
While Portland dispatchers said there were no issues there, other 911 outages were reported all across the state of Washington, including near Seattle.
Parts of Massachusetts, Missouri, Idaho and Arizona also reported outages.
CRESA is linking Washington's 911 outage to a reported wider networking issue with CenturyLink, a Louisiana-based communications company that had another 911 failure in 2014 that led to a $16 million fine from the FCC.
“From what we’ve seen so far, the cause of the one four years ago is not the same cause that happened last night or yesterday," Fuller said.
A cause that will likely now be investigated by the FCC according to a commissioner at the agency on Twitter, who said the outage was nationwide.
Dispatchers are urging people with emergencies to try calling 911 first. If they can't get through, there are backup emergency numbers available:
- Clark County: 360-693-3111 or 311
- Pacific County: 360-875-9397
- Cowlitz County: 360-577-3098
- Skamania County: 509-427-9490, opt. 0
CRESA says while 911 was down, they received about 800 calls on their backup lines. They are still working to determine how many 911 calls went unanswered, but Fuller said dispatchers answer an average of 1,200 calls per day.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.