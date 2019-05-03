BANDON, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued crew members from a fishing vessel that caught fire while at sea Thursday, and now state and federal agencies are responding to examine and clear the wreckage, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
The 64-foot wood and fiberglass vessel from Westport, Washington, caught fire off the Oregon coast south of Bandon, according to authorities.
The crew abandoned the vessel and they were eventually rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. No injuries were reported.
The boat late Thursday came aground in a remote area of beach north of Floras Lake at low tide. Debris from the boat, which is no longer burning, was resting on the beach as of Friday morning, according to the parks and recreation department.
A team from the U.S. Coast Guard, the local fire department, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will evaluate the site for toxic materials and develop any necessary response plan to protect the beach and the nearby shorebird nesting area, according to authorities, who say the area is designated for the recovery of the western snowy plover.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says it will take lead on managing nontoxic debris on the beach. Beach hikers are advised to steer clear of the debris area.
State and federal officials are in contact with the ship owner and insurer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
