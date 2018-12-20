PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The U.S Army Corps of Engineers Portland District is working to contain a close to 200-gallon oil spill in the Columbia River downstream of The Dalles Lock and Dam.
The 192-gallon hydraulic turbine oil spill was discovered Tuesday when a low sump oil alarm for one of the dam’s turbines was received by the control room, a U.S Army Corps spokesperson said.
Operators have since removed the turbine from service and have isolated the unit from the river and deployed absorbent pads.
The U.S Army Corps says it has notified the National Response Center management offices in Oregon and Washington.
Officials will be investigating the cause and say they will continue to monitor waters downstream.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
