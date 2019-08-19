SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a 4-alarm commercial fire that is burning in an industrial complex in Salem.
Just before 3 a.m. Monday, Salem Fire Department was called out to the fire in the 1650 Salem Industrial Drive Northeast.
Salem Fire confirmed to FOX 12 that the fire was burning at Oregon Pallet.
Firefighters from Woodburn, Silverton, Marion County, Polk County, and Keizer assisted Salem Fire at the scene.
The blaze was quickly contained, and crews remained on scene to mop-up hot spots.
The fire ripped through hundreds of feet of wood pallets and destroyed several pieces of equipment.
"There's 10 trucks parked in the corner that are melted down to frames. There's a wood grinder, excavator, a chip den - total waste, just melted destruction," said Cory Rhyne, truck driver at Oregon Pallet.
A majority of the company's inventory was destroyed. The loss of the wood pallets alone is estimated at half a million dollars - but Rhyne says all of that can be replaced.
If the flames had spread, then Rhyne says he may have been out of a job.
"If the warehouse would have went - we'd be done," Rhyne told FOX 12.
Rhyne says as soon as the flames are completely out, they'll be back to work.
"As soon as the department gives us the okay, we'll be running. Not up to potential for a couple of weeks, but we'll be - come back, probably better than ever," Rhyne said.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
