Crews battle 2-alarm barn fire west of Silverton

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A large barn west of Silverton caught fire early Saturday morning, prompting a two-alarm response by area fire departments.

Marion County dispatch said the fire started just after midnight in the 11000 block of Hazelgreen Road Northeast. The fire was dispatched as two alarms from Silverton Fire District. Firefighters are letting it burn itself out because of the size.

Silverton Fire said the building is the former Mallorie’s Dairy. It is a hay barn that is about 60 feet by 90 feet.

The fire district said no houses are threatened and there are no injuries.