PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of firefighters are working to contain a four-alarm fire at an abandoned commercial building in southeast Portland early Friday morning.

The fire started just after midnight in a building at Southeast 9th and Southeast Alder. Portland Fire & Rescue called four alarms to bring in additional help to keep the flames from spreading to surrounding buildings.

#BREAKING ⁦@PDXFire⁩ are working to contain a large commercial building fire. It’s been empty for at least 3 years. No one hurt and no evacuations. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/vqqgY4N4F0 — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) September 24, 2021

The fire is burning in the attic, basement and interior of the building, and firefighters can't reach all of the flames. PF&R told FOX 12 it could take days for the fire to be completely out.

FOX 12 learned the building where the fire started has been abandoned or not in use for the past three years.

Here are before and after pictures of the commercial building at SE 9th & Alder now destroyed by a 4-alarm fire. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/yT6yEWqEmz — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) September 24, 2021

No injuries have been reported, and no one has been evacuated due to the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.