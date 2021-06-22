BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Crews were able to extinguish an apartment fire in Beaverton that broke out Tuesday afternoon.
Just after 2 p.m., multiple callers to 911 reported a fire at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Southwest 170th Avenue. Based on the description provided to dispatchers the fire was immediately upgraded to bring in adequate resources.
A Beaverton police officer and Washington County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant arrived on the scene first and worked quickly to make sure everybody in the apartment and nearby got to safety. Firefighters arrived minutes later to find flames coming from a second story balcony that spread to the living space of the apartment and three other units. Crews got control of the fire in under 30 minutes.
A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and due to improper disposal of smoking materials.
Four apartment units were damaged out of a 16-unit building. The four units have are uninhabitable, which left six people without a home. Evaluations are currently being performed by the apartment complex’s property management to determine if the remaining 12 units are still habitable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.