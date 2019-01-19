TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - An apartment fire broke out in Tigard Saturday evening.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the in the 11000 block of SW Hall Blvd.
The fire was extinguished by TVF&R crews at 4:05pm.
One burn victim has been transported to a local hospital with serious conditions, according to views.
A dog has also been removed from the apartment but its condition is unknown.
