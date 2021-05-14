SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – Crews say a barn is a total loss after a fire broke out Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were called out to a report of a barn fire in the 22000 block of Southwest Lebeau Road in Sherwood just after 2:40 p.m. Multiple callers to 911 reported a fully involved barn fire with fire threatening nearby structures and spreading to an adjacent field.
Firefighters who arrived first found a large barn heavily involved in fire with spot fires in a nearby field and nearby structures threatened by flames. Crews say warm afternoon temperatures and moderate wind in the area carried embers away from the fire, causing the spot fires on nearby property.
As more fire crews arrived on scene, they worked quickly to contain the barn fire and extinguish the spot fires in the adjacent field. Firefighters also worked to protect two nearby structures that were saved and sustained only small heat damage. 32 firefighters brought the fire under control in 40 minutes.
A fire investigator was able to determine the cause of the fire to be accidental and related to bee keeping activities that were occurring in the barn. No one was injured because of the fire and no animals were housed in the barn. There is no estimate on the damage.
