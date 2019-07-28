WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters had their hands full battling a barn fire near Wilsonville on Sunday.
At 2 p.m., multiple callers to 911 reported a fully engulfed barn at a farm on Wilsonville Road near Edminston Road, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
When crews arrived, they found a collapsed pole barn fully engulfed in flames. Several similar structures were nearby that had not yet caught fire.
Firefighters then began aggressively attacking the fire as additional resources arrived.
Water had to be shuttled to the scene by water tenders due to the rural location and lack of fire hydrants. Wilsonville Road was temporarily closed to prevent any delays in operations.
Firefighters battled the fire for about 45 minutes from the ground and above.
Crews say the pole barn contained hay, which greatly fueled the fire and made it challenging to fully extinguish.
They were able to keep the fire contained to the one barn and prevented it from spreading to the other structures.
The owner of the property also helped firefighters by using their excavator to help extinguish the smoldering hay.
One firefighter sustained heat-related issues and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated as a precaution. The firefighter is expected to fully recover.
An investigator is on scene and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
