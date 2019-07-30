GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Crews battled a fire that started in a boarded-up home in Gresham Tuesday morning
Gresham Fire said a passerby called 9-1-1 just after 7 a.m. after seeing smoke from the eves of a home at the intersection of Southeast Barnes and Southeast Hillyard Road.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the home. Crews forced entry and quickly extinguished the blaze.
No one was located inside the home, and no injuries were reported.
Gresham Fire said cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
