GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Crews battled a fire that started in a boarded-up home in Gresham Tuesday morning

Gresham Fire said a passerby called 9-1-1 just after 7 a.m. after seeing smoke from the eves of a home at the intersection of Southeast Barnes and Southeast Hillyard Road.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the home. Crews forced entry and quickly extinguished the blaze.

No one was located inside the home, and no injuries were reported.

Gresham Fire said cause is under investigation.

