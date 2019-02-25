LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters battled a fire at an old mill in Lebanon Monday night.
Crews responded to the fire at the old Champion Mill site on Burdell Boulevard at about 8:13 p.m., according to the Lebanon Fire District. They say the fire burning at the mill was fully involved.
Firefighters say the mill is a total loss.
No injuries were reported. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
The Albany and Sweet Home fire departments were assisting the Lebanon Fire District.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
