Crews battle house fire south of Sherwood, no injuries reported

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters battled a house fire near Sherwood Monday evening.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the fire in the 30000 block of Southwest Ladd Hill Road at about 4:30 p.m.
Firefighters faced some challenges as they battled the flames.
A creek runs between the road and the home. Firefighters weren’t able to get any engines up close to the home and had to run hose through the yard and over a small bridge on the property.
Also, there are no hydrants in the area, so firefighters had to shuttle water to the scene.
Just before 6 p.m., crews reported that the fire was under control.
They say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. However, one pet remains missing.
TVF&R says firefighters will likely remain at the scene for several more hours to fully extinguish the fire and keep hot spots from rekindling.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
