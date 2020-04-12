LONGVIEW, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled four separate fires across Cowlitz County on Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews were dispatched to the first fire at 1:18 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Ragland Road caused by a burning candle. A grandmother and three children ages 12, five and three were able to escape safely before firefighters could arrive.
The fire was contained in an hour and half and fully extinguished before 4:00 p.m.
The family dog died in the fire and the house was deemed a total loss, according to fire officials.
An industrial fire broke out minutes after at the Swanson Bark and Wood Products on Tennant Way. Firefighters were still on scene Sunday evening working on containing the fire.
Cowlitz County DEM said there was a lot of smoke on Tennant Way, making visibility poor.
People were asked to avoid that area if they can.
At 2:41 p.m., crews were dispatched to a brush fire in the area of 200 block of Astro Drive East of Interstate 5 in the Ostrander area. A burning yard debris had gotten out of control spreading up a steep hill near two homes.
Firefighters first on scene reported the fire at about two acres. Helicopters were called to assist in battling the fire. Fire crews will remain on scene overnight to monitor the fire and watch for hot spots, authorities said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Just after 7:00 p.m. Cowlitz County firefighters were called to assist at a fire at 18899 Ocean Beach Highway in Wahiakum County near the county line. No other details on this fire were given.
