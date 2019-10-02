WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire damaged one unit in an apartment complex in Wilsonville Wednesday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire, located in the 29000 block of Southwest Rose Lane, just after 10:30 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found fire burning in one unit with the potential to spread to a shared attic.
TVF&R said firefighters quickly contained the blaze. It did not spread to any other units.
According to TVF&R, the resident's cat is missing, but no injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are still working to mop up at the scene of an apartment fire in the 29000 block of SW Rose Lane in Wilsonville. Unfortunately, the resident’s cat is still missing. No other injuries. pic.twitter.com/OcRb8JgUud— TVF&R (@TVFR) October 2, 2019
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.