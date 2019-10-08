GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an auto wrecking shop in Gresham Tuesday morning.
Gresham Fire responded to the blaze in the 2100 block of Southeast 190th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they reported a one-story building was fully involved. A second alarm was called.
Gresham Fire said crews went into defensive mode due to heavy fire conditions and hazards inside the building.
Gresham Fire said many vehicles inside the building were involved.
Crews also dealt with oil spills from the building in addition to the blaze. Environmental services has been notified.
Gresham Fire said at around 11:40 a.m. that the fire had been extinguished and they were in the overhaul stage.
Things are winding down at Gresham Auto Wrecking. This is taken a few minutes ago. Firefighters are done hitting hot spots right now. The owner says it’s his only business, but is in much better spirits than I’d be in this situation. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Q0GjlLTOkw— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 8, 2019
The public was asked to avoid the area of Southeast 190th south of Southeast Yamhill while crews were on scene.
