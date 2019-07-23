PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Five people safely escaped a two-alarm house fire in southeast Portland Tuesday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue and Gresham Fire crews responded to the report of a fire in the 15500 block of Southeast Taggart Street.
April Lee Bailey was inside her home when she saw a little fire behind a camper in a carport.
"It was just really small and then all of a sudden it just escalated and caught on fire, and then the gas was running so it started exploding and just carried through both houses that quick," said Bailey.
PF&R said a trailer fire had extended to a garage and two homes. All residents made it out safely and no injuries have been reported.
A second alarm was called due to the proximity of nearby buildings and level of hazards like a weakened deck, holes in the floors and power lines, according to PF&R.
2-alarm Fire at SE 155 and TAGGART. Told no one hurt. #fox12Oregon @PDXFire pic.twitter.com/duElcw6Vb7— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) July 23, 2019
16-year-old Aubrey Weatherly was asleep with her dog when the fire started.
"I woke up to someone banging on my door," said Weatherly.
Weatherly told FOX 12 she got herself and her dog out of the home fast.
"I didn't know if it was my house of my neighbor's house at first," Weatherly said.
Weatherly's dad had left for work just five minutes before the fire started. He told FOX 12 he was terrified to learn what had happened.
Neighbors told FOX 12 tree cutters were working behind the carport, and think that work on dry grass and weeds could have sparked the blaze. However, the exact cause is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.