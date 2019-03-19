LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Crews battled a wildfire burning in the Longview area Tuesday.
The fire was first reported around noon near Grandview Terrace and Columbia Heights Road.
It was estimated to be around 5 acres in size by 2:30 p.m.
Firefighters said a number of homes were threatened and at least one house was damaged by the fire.
Firefighters were able to save that home and prevent the fire from spreading further than the deck and a wall.
Two vehicles have been destroyed by the fire.
Crews now have a good hold on a fire that was threatening homes earlier this afternoon in Longview. 5 to 6 acres burned in the Grandview Terrace/Columbia Heights area. Now 75% contained. Two cars destroyed and one home damaged. All evacuations have been lifted. pic.twitter.com/7Kb2gPZbDy— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 19, 2019
The fire was burning in a variety of fuels, including timber, grass and brush. It was also burning up a hill, which created intense fire conditions.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management reported that some evacuations were ordered at the top of Columbia Heights in the areas of Grandview Terrace, Laulainen, Cedar Gates and Avellana.
People were advised to stay away from the area of the fire.
By 4:30 p.m., the fire was 75 percent contained and evacuations were lifted.
By 5:45 p.m., crews said the fire was 100 percent contained.
