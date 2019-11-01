PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crews were cleaning up after a wildfire Friday night in southeast Portland.
The fire started just after 7:30 p.m. near Southeast Foster Road and 158th.
Crews say multiple people called to report that a downed power line caught grass, brush and logs in the area on fire.
Firefighters first called the blaze a brush fire, but upgraded it to a wildfire to bring in additional resources to fight the fire quickly and safely.
Firefighters used a boom crane sprayer as they battled winds they say kept the fire from calming down. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire at one point grew to be over 100-feet by 100-feet.
