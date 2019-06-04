Crews battling 60-acre fire southwest of Grand Ronde

GRAND RONDE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters on Tuesday are battling a fire on private land about 10 miles southwest of Grand Ronde.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is calling it the Trojan Fire and say it has burned about 60 acres. No structures are threatened.
Six engines and a helicopter were actively fighting the fire and additional crews are on the way.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
