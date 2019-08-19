SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm commercial fire that is burning in an industrial complex in Salem.
Just before 3 a.m. Monday, Salem Fire Department was called out to the fire in the 1650 Salem Industrial Drive Northeast.
Salem Fire confirmed to FOX 12 that the fire was burning at a pallet business.
Crews from Woodburn, Silverton, Marion County and Keizer are assisting Salem Fire at the scene.
Salem Fire said the blaze is contained and they are working to extinguish it.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The public should avoid the area while crews are at the scene.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will continue to update this story as more details becomes available.
