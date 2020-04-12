Crews battling fire at Longview business, another in Ostrander area

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Crews on Sunday are battling two fires in Cowlitz County, including one at a business in Longview.
One fire is burning at Swanson Bark on Tennant Way, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management.
Cowlitz County DEM says there’s a lot of smoke on Tennant Way, making visibility poor.
People are asked to avoid that area if they can.
Crews are also on the scene of a fire in the Ostrander area. Cowlitz County DEM says there are many emergency vehicles on the road as well as helicopters fighting the fire.
People are also asked to avoid that area and allow room for the first responders to work.
