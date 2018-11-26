PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Sunday night’s scoreless draw for the Portland Timbers in the first leg of the Western Conference Championship means the Timbers' season at the stadium is over.
As the team heads to Kansas City for its second game in the series against Sporting Kansas City, crews are getting to work on the stadium’s expansion.
The final phase of construction at Providence Park began Monday and is long overdue, as the regular season ended five weeks ago.
But to Portland’s delight, the Timbers advanced in the playoffs, meaning the expansion project couldn’t start just yet.
On Monday, the existing roof was in the process of being dismantled as crews prepared the turf for additional cranes being brought in to take down the old roof and install the new one in the next few weeks.
Crews will also bring in supports which will hold the 4,000 seats added to the stadium expansion.
Team managers say it’s not just an expansion but a full face lift for the park, with a new scoreboard, video boards, concourse and concession stands.
The roughly $70 million project is privately funded by the team.
“We think the addition of 4,000 new seats is only going to amplify that environment,” Mike Golub, president of business for Portland Timbers & Portland Thorns, said. “Every fan who comes into the stadium, whether they're sitting in the new seats or the existing seats, will see exciting new changes.”
The stadium is expected to open sometime in late May or early June due to the construction being pushed back.
That means the Timbers and the Portland Thorns will spend the first part of the season largely on the road, with as many as 12 away games to start the season.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.