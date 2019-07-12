PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The downtown Portland skyline will soon be changing, as crews Friday broke ground on what will be Portland’s first five-star hotel, according to its developers.
What was once a popular spot to grab a bite at the dozens of food carts that would park in the lot is going to house the first Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the pacific northwest.
FOX 12 Friday afternoon spoke with the design team at the Portland-based architectural firm that is leading the project; they say the all-glass design was inspired by how a crystal might form out of a rock.
The design could stand out against other buildings in the area that are older and designated as historical.
The 35-story tower will cost $600 million to build, the hefty price tag in part a result of the designer’s plan to achieve the highest LEED certification for environmentally-friendly buildings, complete with gardens designed to filter storm water, according to its developers.
The hotel will occupy the top floors of the building with 251 rooms, including eight penthouses. Below, there will be 138 high-end residential condos, as well as offices, shopping, and dining options. Plans also call for a bar on the 20th floor with panoramic views of downtown and Mt. Hood.
Once complete, the hotel will be the 4th tallest building in the city.
“Never in my wildest dreams, did I think as a kid – a poor kid from southeast Portland – that one day, I’d be able to change Portland’s skyline,” Walter Brown, CEO of the BPM Real Estate Group, said.
Construction on the building will get started around July 29, according to its developers, who are aiming to open the building in early 2023.
Portland will join 100 other locations around the world to house a Ritz-Carlton.
At Friday’s groundbreaking, developers proclaimed the building will create 2,200 jobs during construction and 550 permanent jobs once complete. They say tenants will provide $10 million dollars in property taxes to the city each year.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler attended the groundbreaking.
"Our city can continue to evolve, to improve while at the same time protecting the things that we love, the ethos of this community," Wheeler said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.