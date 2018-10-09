PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The rainy season will be here soon.
And with that in mind, crews are building a retaining wall along west burnside.
It's an attempt to avoid more landslide damage near the Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Officials said the slide happened on both private and public land so Portland Bureau of Transportation will be splitting the cost of the work with the owner of the cemetery.
A PBOT spokesperson said the agency will spend $130,000 dollars for its portion of the project.
FOX 12 reached out but have not heard back from the archdiocese of Portland, on how much it will contribute.
The land first gave way in March of 2017, with a foot-wide, 120-foot long crack appearing in the ground of the Mount Calvary Cemetery.
At the time, PBOT blamed heavy spring rain for the slide.
A project to stabilize the hillside where it happened began months ago. The work is being done by a private company.
The project leader said they're building the wall out of these baskets.
“Each basket has an anchor on 4 corners. They all connect so that the wall is strengthened. Without the anchors it would have no resistance,” project manager Enrique Castañeda said.
Castañeda said the baskets are filled with rocks and gravel allowing rain to filter through.
He said that's important, so the wall doesn't retain water and slowly disintegrate.
Castañeda told us the process is time-consuming but very effective and he's never seen a retaining wall of these basket give way.
