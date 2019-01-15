SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The City of Salem evicted dozens of homeless campers from their campsite underneath the Marion Street Bridge Tuesday morning.
Last week, the city told people at the site that the camp wasn't sanitary. The city worried about the spread of disease, and about the dangers to the homeless and the rest of the community.
Police said there has been an uptick in reported crime stemming from the camp, including a serious assault last fall. There have also been drug and alcohol problems at the camp.
"It was nice for a while until chaos going on. People yelling and hitting each other, things like that," said Desserae Jones, who was evicted from the campsite.
Jones has lived beneath the bridge for several months, and while she has seen the violence, she did not think she should have been evicted.
"No I shouldn't. I was doing good here, getting to know people and stuff," said Jones.
Helping Jones and the other people who had made a home under the bridge were members of social service agencies and street ministries.
"We come in, we meet immediate needs. We have the ability to direct them to other services - housing services, mental health services, medical services," said Matthew Maceira, member of Be Bold Street Ministries.
FOX 12 spoke with Gloria Russell who was packing up and moving out on her own with some help from the street ministry.
"This is my tent right over here. I've had no rats in it, but the tent next to me did," explained Russell. "So it just depends whether you have a good tent or a tent with holes."
Russell told FOX 12 she appreciated her home under the bridge.
"It's not been violent for me. I let them all know I don't drink, I don't smoke, I don't do drugs, and I do have some mental illness that is being controlled. I am on my meds," Russell said. "Most of the violence has been away from me, and I tend to not be near those type of people."
Tuesday's cleanup was peaceful, and police said there were no arrests.
Once the area is all cleaned up, the homeless will not be allowed to return. The area will be monitored, and if someone does try to camp under the bridge, they will be cited for trespassing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
