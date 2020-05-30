PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In the heart of Portland there is so much destroyed including the glass walls of the Apple store.
The sight of so many businesses destroyed has left leaders with the Portland Business Alliance heartbroken. They say businesses will suffer the loss of tens of millions of dollars.
They said that the workers who were hoping to get back to business following COVID-19 closures are now deprived of that opportunity.
"The impact on businesses to come and a moment when all one these businesses were just reopening after being shut down for months could not have been more inappropriate and unwanted. We as a city reject this and we need the strongest possible response to this so that it does not happen again and if anyone is thinking about coming downtown or to any neighborhood for that matter they should stay home and get off, we don't need this in this city and now we have all these stores and all these people who are coming back to jobs finally being able to collect a paycheck, what a waste,” said President and CEO of Portland Business Alliance Andrew Horn.
With so much destruction, Saturday was a major cleanup day across the downtown area. The Portland Business Alliance said thank you to the hundreds of people helped clean up the mess.
