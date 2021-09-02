Crews contain brush fire in Clackamas County saving buildings and livestock

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas Fire District #1 says two buildings and sheep were saved after a brush fire broke out in Beavercreek on Thursday afternoon.
At 1:30 p.m., fire crews received a report of a brush fire on the 24000 block of South Ridge Road. Crews arrived to find two-three acres of grass burning with two buildings being threatened, one of them contained livestock.
Firefighters were able to divide and quickly control the fire which had grown to almost 4 acres.
The fire originated in an outside burn pit. The resident had lit some unwanted papers/debris and left the fire unattended.
Clackamas Fire wants to remind everybody that we are experiencing unseasonably high temperatures, low humidity, and increasing wind. People should be mindful of these conditions as you consider your activities during the upcoming, extended weekend.
